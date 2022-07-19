CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,074 shares of company stock worth $281,925. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

