CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

