CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.