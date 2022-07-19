CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.
Several research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
