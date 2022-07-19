Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,414 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

