Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

