Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nortech Systems were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NSYS opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

