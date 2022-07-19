Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MDY opened at $419.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

