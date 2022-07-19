Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,559 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

