Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.