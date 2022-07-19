China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

