Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 260.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 96,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVDA stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.