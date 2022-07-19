Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,038 shares of company stock worth $34,356,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.21. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

