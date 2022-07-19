CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 8,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 177,254 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $24.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.