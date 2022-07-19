CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 8,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 177,254 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $24.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
CinCor Pharma Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.