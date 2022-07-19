Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given “Buy” Rating at Cfra

Cfra reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cfra currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.55.

NYSE C opened at $50.07 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

