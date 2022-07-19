Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

