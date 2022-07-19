Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.