CLSA Upgrades GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to Buy

CLSA upgraded shares of GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GrainCorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.