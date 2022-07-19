Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 389 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.