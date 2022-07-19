Comerica Bank Increases Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Vertex worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

