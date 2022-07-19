Comparing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Credicorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% Credicorp 19.55% 12.12% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.98 $2.95 billion $1.82 10.05 Credicorp $4.32 billion 2.21 $923.39 million $10.23 11.69

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40 Credicorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,002.91%. Credicorp has a consensus price target of $124.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Credicorp.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Credicorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

