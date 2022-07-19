Comparing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and China Eastern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52% China Eastern Airlines -24.49% -31.51% -5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and China Eastern Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.47 -$19.82 million N/A N/A China Eastern Airlines $10.40 billion 0.59 -$1.89 billion ($7.13) -2.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Eastern Airlines.

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and China Eastern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A China Eastern Airlines 2 1 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, suggesting that its share price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 758 aircraft, including 752 passenger aircraft and 6 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.