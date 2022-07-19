Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Michael Porcelain Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Porcelain purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.36%.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 195.6% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 99,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 137.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

