Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.01 on Monday. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 182,353 shares of company stock worth $4,621,012 and have sold 26,547 shares worth $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Confluent by 2,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.