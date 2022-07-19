Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNSL. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985,911 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,208,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $3,150,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.