Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $12,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Price Performance

Continental Resources stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.