CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

COMT stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.