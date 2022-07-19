CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,191.80 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,020.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,853 shares of company stock worth $10,732,248. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.