CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 12,872 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

