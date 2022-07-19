CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $148.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. CorVel has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $256,719.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,205,504.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,205,504.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,267 over the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.