CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $114,730.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 455,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,422,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $3,855,267 in the last ninety days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $5,855,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

