CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $148.65 on Friday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,473,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $3,855,267. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

