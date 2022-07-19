Credit Suisse Group Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $170.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $154.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.71. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

