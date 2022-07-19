Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CRDO) Lock-Up Period To End on July 26th

Credo Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 26th. Credo Technology Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Credo Technology Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $21,811,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

