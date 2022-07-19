Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Critical Analysis

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A 3.05% 1.62% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $74.13, indicating a potential upside of 64.41%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.10%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 3.64 -$250.31 million N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 15.06 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

Credo Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Credo Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

