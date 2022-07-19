Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) vs. Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Head-To-Head Survey

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cresco Labs and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 383.95%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and Glucose Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.06 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.71 Glucose Health $290,000.00 27.43 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.