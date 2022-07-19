CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.