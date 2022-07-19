Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Michael Lee-Chin Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Lee-Chin acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,474.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,723,594.92.
Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$5.70 and a one year high of C$8.75.
