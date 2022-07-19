Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Michael Lee-Chin Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Lee-Chin acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,474.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,723,594.92.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$5.70 and a one year high of C$8.75.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.