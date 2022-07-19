Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $179.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.