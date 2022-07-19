Crown (CCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.30.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

