D.R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 305,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.