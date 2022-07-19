Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 29,262 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

