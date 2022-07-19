Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.