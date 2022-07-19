Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 10,311 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

