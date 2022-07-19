Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Autohome worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

