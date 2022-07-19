Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Danaher

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

