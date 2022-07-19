Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 983 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.87 and a 200-day moving average of $318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

