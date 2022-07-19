Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

