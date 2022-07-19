DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

