DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of 2U by 152.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 676,511 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of 2U by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 960,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 337,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

