DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.19 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.58 and a 1-year high of $405.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.17.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

